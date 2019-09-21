VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating after a man is shot in the head overnight. Officers responded to the sound of gunshots along Fayette Street.
36-year-old Dematric Clark was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head. Clark was still breathing when officers found him, but he later died from his injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time. If anyone have information please call Crime Stoppers at 601.355.TIPS (8477)
Search for suspect in deadly shooting
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating after a man is shot in the head overnight. Officers responded to the sound of gunshots along Fayette Street.