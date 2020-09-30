Season tickets for spring 2021 Jackson State football season go on sale Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Season tickets for the spring 2021 Jackson State football season will go on sale Thursday, October 1, at 9:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium Ticket Office (south endzone, video board) from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The ticket office on campus is closed. Tickets may be purchased via phone at 601-979-2420 or 601-354-6021 or visit gojsutigers.com, click on the tickets tab, and click purchase football tickets.

Officials said ticket prices start at $100 for a five-game home schedule that includes matchups against Edward Waters, Mississippi Valley State, Prairie View A&M, Southern and Alabama A&M. A portion of ticket sales will benefit The Sonic Boom of the South.

Tickets purchased for the fall 2020 schedule can be redeemed for the spring 2021 schedule.

Jackson State University hired NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head football coach.

With the continuing evolution of the COVID-19 public health threat, officials said JSU Athletics will continue to put the health and safety of its student-athletes, season-ticket holders, coaches, staff, and fans at the forefront of its decision-making process in conjunction with the athletics medical staff, University administration, JSU’s Public Health Response Team, state and local authorities.

