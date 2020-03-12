Power 5 leagues scrap tournaments, putting NCAAs in doubt

(AP) – The biggest conferences in college sports all canceled their basketball tournaments because of the new coronavirus, seemingly putting the NCAA Tournament in doubt.

The Power 5 conferences are the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference. Within minutes of each other, they announced that the remainder of their tournaments would not be played.

All were preparing to play games in large arenas, but with few people in the buildings. Following the NCAA’s lead on Wednesday, most college conferences announced that their basketball tournaments would be conducted with limited fan access.

By Thursday, after the NBA suspended its season Wednesday night, several Division I conferences decided not to play at all.