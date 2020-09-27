SEC Football elevates Sports Betting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Southeastern Conference football is back and drawing many to place bets on games. Mississippi is among the small group of states where sports betting is legal.

Keith Hardy, SportsBook manager for Ameristar Casino says SEC football brings in the most bets out of all sports.

“We take in more bets on Ole Miss, State, LSU & Alabama then we do on all the other conferences combined” said Hardy.

Not knowing weather or not a SEC football season would happen, Hardy felt he could have lost his job because of the amount of revenue potentially lost.

He says his staff isn’t back to full capacity yet but it’s good to have a bit of normalcy back in our lives with SEC Football.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led people to find new hobbies and for those looking to get into sports betting Hardy says know your budget and take the time to learn the ropes.

Hardy’s advise is to “figure out what everything is about. Bet an amount of money that’s not gonna make you mad if you lose.”

