JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday evening, the Southeastern Athletic Conference released the 2024 conference schedules for 16 teams, including Mississippi State University (MSU) and the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss).

The MSU Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels will play each other during the regular season, but the Rebels will have the home-field advantage. Ole Miss will also have home-field advantage as they play the University of Georgia Bulldogs, the current college football champions for the last two seasons. MSU will play their fellow bulldogs in Athens, Georgia. Neither will play the University of Alabama in the 2024 regular season.

Two teams – the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Oklahoma – will make their SEC debut in the 2024 season. Both MSU and Ole Miss will only play one team each. The Rebels will play Oklahoma in Oxford, and Mississippi State will play UT in Austin.

MSU’s only other away game in 2024 is against the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Its four home games will be against the University of Florida, the University of Arkansas, the University of Missouri, and Texas A&M University.

Ole Miss’ only other Oxford game is against the University of Kentucky. The Rebels will play the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, the University of Florida in Gainesville, Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, and the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

The SEC has yet to release the dates and times for the SEC conference games in 2024. Despite that, each SEC team will play four home and four away games against other SEC teams. Ole Miss’ and Mississippi State’s football schedules for the upcoming 2023 season are on their athletic websites.