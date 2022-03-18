STATE FAIRGROUNDS, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the Mississippi State Fairgrounds will host the second annual Mississippi Mudbug Festival on Wednesday, April 27, through Sunday, May 1.

“We are excited to host the Mississippi Mudbug Festival again right here in Jackson,” said Commissioner Gipson. “Last year’s inaugural event was a huge success, and our Fairgrounds staff has worked hard to bring this popular festival back again and make it better than ever. We will have musical performances, fair rides and a crawfish boil like no other. I invite the public to come out with their families and friends to enjoy this new statewide tradition with southern-style crawfish and first-rate entertainment.”

The Festival will include live entertainment featuring Blue Oyster Cult, Laine Hardy, Bobby Rush, Tip Tops, Shake the Bucket, Hannah Everhart and Sullivan’s Hollow; crawfish cooking and eating contests; amusement rides provided by North American Midway Entertainment with daily ride specials; and crawfish plates provided by The Back Porch restaurant. Admission at the gate is free and parking is $10 per car.

Rides will begin when gates open each day and over 20 great fair rides will be offered. Coupon ride prices will be $1.50 per coupon, $25 for 22 coupons and $60 for 50 coupons, or the public can enjoy all rides for one low wristband price of $25. Advanced ride wristbands can be purchased online for $20.

The Tails and Ales area will be open daily with crawfish and beverages available for purchase. Crawfish will be provided by The Back Porch and sold for $15 per plate. Entry to the Mudbug Music Area will be $10 on Saturday, April 30. Entry to the Mudbug Music Area will be $5 on Friday, April 29, and Sunday, May 1.

The Schedule for the 2022 Mississippi Mudbug Festival is as follows:

Activities & Events for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

5:00 p.m. – Gates and Rides open

5:00 p.m. – Crawfish and beverages will be available for purchase inside the Tails and Ales Courtyard. Free admission.

10:00 p.m. – Gates close

Ride Specials:

Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Activities & Events for Thursday, April 28, 2022

2:00 p.m. – Gates and Rides open

5:00 p.m. – Crawfish and beverages will be available for purchase inside the Tails and Ales Courtyard. Free admission.

5:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area opens. Free admission.

7:00 p.m. – Tip Tops performance

10:00 p.m. – Gates close

Ride Specials:

Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25 from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Activities & Events for Friday, April 29, 2022

2:00 p.m. – Gates and Rides open

4:00 p.m. – Crawfish and beverages will be available for purchase inside the Tails and Ales Courtyard. Free admission.

4:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area opens. Entry will be $5.

6:00 p.m. – Shake the Bucket performance featuring Hannah Everhart

8:00 p.m. – Laine Hardy performance

11:00 p.m. – Gates close

Ride Specials:

Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25 from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Activities & Events for Saturday, April 30, 2022

12:00 p.m. – Gates and Rides open

12:00 p.m. – Crawfish and beverages will be available for purchase inside the Tails and Ales Courtyard. Free admission.

2:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area opens. Entry will be $10.

4:00 p.m. – Crawfish Eating Contest will begin

5:30 p.m. – Sullivan’s Hollow performance

8:00 p.m. – Blue Oyster Cult performance

11:00 p.m. – Gates and Mudbug Music Area close

Ride Specials:

Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25 from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Activities & Events for Sunday, May 1, 2022

12:00 p.m. – Gates and Rides open

12:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area opens. Entry will be $5.

1:00 p.m. – Battle of the Crawfish begins

3:00 p.m. – Bobby Rush performance

7:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area closes

8:00 p.m. – Gates close

Ride Specials:

Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For more information about the Mississippi Mudbug Festival, visit www.msmudbugfestival.com online and follow the Mississippi State Fairgrounds page on Facebook.