Second major test completed on Space Launch System at Stennis

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Stennis Space Center announced testing on the flight computers and avionics systems on the Space Launch System (SLS) are now complete.

Boeing and NASA engineers gradually powered up the each system of the 212-foot-long core stage for the first time during the avionics power on conducted at the B-2 test stand at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.

This is the same flight hardware that will send Artemis 1 to the Moon and will be operating the rocket’s engines during the eight-minute hot-fire test, simulating an actual launch. You can read more about this test from NASA here.

