Second Mississippi winter storm death reported

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said the agency is responding to the winter weather event that began to impact the state on February 14. Statewide, there have been dangerous freezing temperatures, ice on roads and bridges and multiple power outages affecting a majority of Mississippians.

On February 19, 2021, Neshoba County Emergency Management Agency, reported to MEMA that one fatality occurred, earlier this week, due to a motor vehicle accident. Neighbors are asked not to drive on roadways until the ice has completely thawed and our temperatures reach above freezing, which should be this weekend.

MEMA has also reported a second death which happened after a car accident in Oktibbeha County.

The following official damage reports have been submitted to MEMA by the following counties:

Copiah County – 2 businesses affected

Grenada County – 10 homes affected; 1 business affected

Marshall County – 1 home affected; 5 businesses affected

Smith County – 1 business affected

Warren County – 2 homes affected

Washington County – 15,000 homes affected because of water supply issues

Because temperatures will reach dangerous cold levels Friday night, MEMA encourages neighbors who have experienced prolonged power outages this week to seek shelter at a county or city-run warming center in their area. The full list of those shelters and safe rooms is here.

If neighbors have an emergency, they’re asked to call 911. If there are immediate unmet needs, MEMA leaders said neighbors can contact their county emergency management agency. A list of those county contacts can be found here.