Second suspect arrested after Olive Branch triple homicide

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly triple shooting in Mississippi.

Dylan Howard, 21, was arrested by the Olive Branch Police Department on Monday and charged as an accessory after the fact. He was given a $500,000 bond. His next court date was set for the end of January.

According to police, John Sutherland, Tyler Liles and Tommi Carrier were found dead inside a home near the intersection of Jefferson and Shiloah early on New Year’s Day.

Ivan Rodriguez, 26, was arrested later that morning and charged with three counts of first-degree murder. He’s being held without bond until his January 28th court appearance.

LATEST STORIES: