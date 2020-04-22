Second suspect arrested for deadly shooting outside Jackson Taco Bell

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A second suspect, Kemontaye Desmond James, has been arrested and charged with murder related to the Taco Bell shooting earlier this month.

The 20-year-old was apprehended by The Mississippi Highway Patrol in Pike County and was later transferred into Jackson police custody.

Demario Minister, 20, has been charged with murder. He was arrested on Wednesday with assistance from the U.S. Marhsals Task Force.

The shooting happened outside the Taco Bell on Highway 80 West. Investigators identified the victim as 22-year-old Antwon Bolton.

Police said additional arrests are expected in the case.