Second suspect arrested in Jefferson County shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jefferson County Sheriff Department has made a second arrest in connection to a shooting on Sunday, January 17.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the water tower on 61 South near Geoghegan Road in Jefferson County.

Deputies arrested shooting suspect Kemorris Williams and charged him with one count of aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon.

Earlier, deputies arrested Jamarrio Sampson in connection to the chase. He was charged with aggravated assault – use of a deadly weapon and felony malicious mischief.

Jamarrio Sampson

Kemorris Williams

This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending at this time.