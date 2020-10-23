Second victim dies after shooting at Canton McDonald’s

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said a second person has died in connection to the shooting that happened at the McDonald’s in Canton. According to police, the second victim has been identified as 13-year-old Robert Luckett, Jr.

Deondric Devontae-Remon Green was arrested in connection to the shooting that happened Wednesday night. Police said the suspect used a high-powered rifle.

Green was later arrested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. At this time, he has been given no bond.

Deondric Devontae-Remon Green

The U.S. Marshals Service, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) also responded to the scene on Wednesday. Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said the investigation has been turned over to MBI.

Authorities said they believe the motive for the shooting was a retaliation to a previous shooting.

More arrests are possible in this case.

