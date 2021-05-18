Second well in Jackson Maddox Well System goes offline

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson some well water customers should anticipate further disruptions in service after a second well went offline on Monday, May 17.

On Monday, the Department of Public Works reported that one of the wells on the Jackson Maddox Well System near TV Road was offline. A precautionary boil water advisory and a conservation notice were issued for the impacted areas.

The second well, located on Siwell Road, is also offline. As a result, the Jackson Maddox Well System is currently operating on four wells. The system serves 16,000 well water connections primarily in South Jackson and the City of Byram.

Contractors have been called to assist with the situation. However, leaders said they expect many neighbors will experience low or no water pressure into Tuesday morning.

Leaders plan to provide an update mid to late Tuesday morning on the status of the repairs and a timeline for when the water will be restored.