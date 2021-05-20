Second woman arrested for child abuse in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Vicksburg Police Department (VPD) arrested and charged 21-year-old Jacqueisha Montgomery with one count of aggravated assault.

According to VPD, Montgomery’s arrest follows the investigation of injuries to a four-month-old child that occurred on May 12, 2021.

Montgomery appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday. Her bond was set at $75,000, and she was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Jacqueisha Montgomery

Glenisha Fortenberry

Investigators said the child’s mother, Glenisha Fortenberry, also faces charges in this case.

The victim, Fortenberry’s son, was treated at Blair E. Batson Medical Center and has since been released.