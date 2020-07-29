Mississippi Secretary of State announces “Tackle the Tape” initiative

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office announced its “Tackle the Tape” initiative. The initiative is aimed to increase economic opportunities for all Mississippians by promoting competition and encouraging innovation and job growth.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Mississippi’s regulatory burden leads the way among southern states with roughly 118,000 restrictive regulations on the books. According to the Justice Institute, the state loses out on more than 13,000 job-creating opportunities each year due to our licensing regulations.

I’ve heard too many stories and witnessed numerous Mississippi businesses suffer from the unfortunate consequences of overregulation. If we truly want to create more opportunities and breed renown entrepreneurs, we have to get government out of the way.



As promised when I ran for office, cutting the regulatory burden on Mississippi businesses was, is, and will continue to be a priority for our team. Our voluminous regulation costs us 13,000 jobs per year, which is the equivalent of a new Ingalls Shipbuilding or Nissan locating here on an annual basis. We must do better! Secretary of State Michael Watson

With the passage of Rep. Turner’s House Bill 1104 during the 2020 legislative session, the Occupational Licensing Review Commission’s (OLRC) has the authority to review all existing regulations subject to the jurisdiction of an occupational licensing board, and not just the newly proposed regulations. The OLRC is composed of the Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General.

