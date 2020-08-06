Secretary of State discusses election preparations in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many people are left wondering about the voting process in upcoming local and national elections.

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson said his office has been working diligently to make sure Mississippians have the opportunity to vote.

“We met with our circuit clerks, our election commissioners, legislature leadership and others around the state to make sure we are protected and have clean safe precincts where people can vote. So you’re going to see sanitizer, PPE for all of our poll workers, masks, social distancing, and you’re going to see bailiffs out there enforcing social distancing. It’s going to be a safe and sterile location for you to go vote,” explained Watson.

Another method of voting that has been met with concern is mail-in-voting. Sceretary Watson said the option for Mississippians to mail in their ballot may not be possible right now.

“The problem here in Mississippi is that we can’t even have that conversation before we get clean voter rolls. That’s the biggest issue here. We have 33 counties that are showing more than 90 percent of their voting age population as registered voters. If you’re having a county that’s doing their purging correctly, then you’re going to see that drop down to 75 percent.”

He also shared that due to the logistics of mail-in-voting, it is not the right move for Mississippi right now.

