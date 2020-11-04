Secretary of State gives election update as polls officially close

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Polls for the 2020 General Election closed at 7 p.m. in Mississippi. As a reminder, any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

I’m a firm believer in giving credit where credit is due, and today, the heroes include our Elections Division, Circuit Clerks, Election Commissioners and Poll Managers who went above and beyond to deliver an exceptional performance during unprecedented times. If the pictures, videos, phone calls, text messages, and social media posts are accurate, the real story today is the incredible turnout we saw across Mississippi. I’m hopeful Mississippi voters will continue to be just as engaged in future elections, no matter how big or small. Secretary of State, Michael Watson

Now that polls are closed, county election officials are allowed to tabulate absentee ballots and precinct results. The office said it will not announce unofficial election results. They will only announce and post certified election results submitted to their office by the counties.

Counties have ten (10) calendar days from Election Day to file certified results with our office. All certified election results from the 2020 Election Cycle will be posted here.

LATEST STORIES: