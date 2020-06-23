Secretary of State: Low voter turnout for Mississippi elections

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Secretary of State’s Office, voter turnout for the Republican primary runoff election in Congressional District 2 and the special election in House District 88 seems to be low.

The call volume into the Secretary of State’s Election Hotline has been well below average, with most calls relating to polling location changes. These are the temporary polling location changes that were reported to the Secretary of State’s office:

PRECINCT LOCATION TEMPORARY LOCATION Christ United Methodist Church6000 Old Canton Road,Jackson, MS 39211 Ascension Lutheran Church6481 Old Canton Road,

Jackson, MS 39211 First Baptist Church Activity Building100 E. College StreetClinton, MS 39056 Sumner Hill Junior High 400 W. Northside DriveClinton, MS 39056 Federation Towers301 Federation Towers Dr.Clinton, MS 39056 Sumner Hill Junior High 400 W. Northside DriveClinton, MS 39056 Precinct 26 (Supervisor District 3)True Worship Ministry5019 Clinton Blvd.Jackson, Mississippi 39209 Fire Station #154943 Clinton Blvd.Jackson, Mississippi 39209 Hinds County District 3 Barn

Curtis St, Utica, MS 39175 Evelyn Taylor Majure Library

211 W Main Street, Utica, MS 39175

As a reminder, polls are open until 7:00 p.m. today. Any voter standing in line at 7:00 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

Problems at the polls or other questions should be directed to the Secretary of State’s Election Hotline at (601) 576-2550 or 1-800-829-6786. For voter information, visit the Secretary of State’s Y’all Vote website at yallvote.sos.ms.gov.

