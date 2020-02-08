Secretary of State prepares for Mississippi’s primary elections

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Secretary of State Michael Watson is traveling around Mississippi to see how local counties are preparing for election day.

In Rankin County, Watson met with the Rankin County Circuit Clerk and election commissioners. Since voters will head to the polls in this presidential election year, Watson said it’s important to meet the people who are helping citizens exercise their civil liberty.

One of the big concerns from Friday’s meeting was absentee ballots and making sure the final ballot matches the way it was sent in. Watson said it would save money and time, and there’s a bill in the legislature that would do just that.