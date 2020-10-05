Secretary of State Pushes Voter Registration Before Oct.5th Deadline

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The voter registration deadline is October 5, 2020 at 5 PM.

According to the the Secretary of State Michael Watson, there are about 1.9 million Mississippians registered to vote. During the final day of registration he hopes we can add to that number.

Since January 1, 2020 there have been 113,356 people with new effective voter registration dates.

The Secretary of State told 12 News’ Gary Burton that he has also seen an increase in absentee voting.

Come Election Day, Secretary Watson says Mississippians will experience the safest election they have ever seen.

Poll workers will be masked and gloved up; Voters will be able to take their pens and stylus with then to prevent germ spread; As well as extra hired help.

The Secretary says “the legislator gave us funding to hire additional poll workers to be able to wipe down the tables, door knobs and machines” etc.

Additional masks have been bought for those who forget theirs and want to wear one while they vote.