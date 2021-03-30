Secretary of State shares reminders for municipal primary election day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Municipal Primary Elections will take place on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

According to Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson, his office will have observers in precincts across the state. Problems at the polls will be referred to the authorities.