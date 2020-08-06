Secretary of State warns new Mississippi businesses of ongoing scams

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson said his office has received reports from business owners regarding a company using the fictitious name, MS Certificate Service.

According to customers, the company is soliciting misleading “2020 Certificate of Existence Request Forms” to businesses, particularly new businesses, throughout Mississippi.

Misleading solicitations may:

Require a fee.

Cite specific Mississippi statutes.

Contain a due date for your response.

Appear similar to a government form.

Contain a “Customer ID Number” that does not match a number given to you by a State or Federal Agency.

Contain a warning to make sure that the form’s instructions are followed exactly when completing the form.

Contain your business entity’s actual business ID number and date of formation, as reflected in the Secretary of State’s business records

A certificate of good standing in the state of Mississippi can be ordered online at sos.ms.gov. Online processing costs $25.

Businesses may report deceptive or misleading solicitations to the Secretary of State’s Office or the Attorney General’s Office. The Mississippi Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline is 1-800-281-4418.

