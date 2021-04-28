Secretary of State’s Office reports no major issues during Tuesday’s runoff elections

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office reported there were no major issues during the municipal runoff elections on Tuesday. They said the call volume to the Elections Hotline also remained low throughout the day.

According to leaders, any voter who casts an affidavit ballot during the runoff because they didn’t have an acceptable form of photo ID must visit their local Municipal Clerk’s Office by Tuesday, May 4, 2021, to show an acceptable form of photo ID.

Municipalities have until May 7 to send certified results from the primary runoff elections to the Secretary of State’s office. Certified results will be posted on the Elections Results tab of the office’s website.

General Election Day is Tuesday, June 8, 2021. For sample ballots or more information regarding the upcoming races, please contact your Municipal Clerk’s Office.