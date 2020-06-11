Secretary of State’s Office set to reopen to the public Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After being closed temporarily due to the coronavirus, the Secretary of State’s Office will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. Monday, June 15. The office will follow guidelines from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) coronavirus guidelines.

For your safety and the safety of our staff, we kindly ask that all visitors avoid contact greetings, and maintain at least a 6-foot distance from employees and others when possible. To limit the number of people in our office, we strongly encourage visitors to make every effort to conduct SOS business online or over the phone. Our phone lines remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and our staff is prepared to assist customers remotely. Secretary of State’s Office

Click here for more information or call 601-359-1350.