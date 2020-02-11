Secretary Watson announces “SIP Plan” to move DMV services to his office

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Secretary of State Michael Watson announced upcoming legislation about a proposal to transfer functions of the Department of Motor Vehicles to the Secretary of State’s Office. Watson is calling it the “SIP Plan,” which stands for Service, Information and Professionalism.

The plan includes a list of proposals aimed to increase DMV efficiency, accessibility and the use of technology. Some of the changes include an opt-in renewal notification system, a digital license option, an updated website, and an increase in the number of locations and functions of kiosks.

Currently, the Department of Public Safety is responsible for all driver’s license services. Secretary Watson, Sen, David Parker, and Rep, Lee Yancey are drafting the bill that will encourage the legislature to transfer the DMV to the Secretary of State’s Office.

“As I promised the voters of Mississippi, I’m proud to roll out our plan to revamp the DMV under our office,” said Secretary Watson. “The fine men and women in the Secretary of State’s Office have an exemplary record of handling administrative/clerical functions by bringing automation and top-notch customer service to the table, and I believe tasking our team with an overhaul of the DMV would yield the same results. I also think it is important to note that our plan relieves the brave men and women charged with keeping us safe from this administrative/clerical duty with which they are burdened, and allows them to focus on their core function of protecting all Mississippians.”

For more information on the SIP Plan, visit sos.ms.gov.