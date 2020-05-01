Secretary Watson to deliver virtual commencement address for class of 2020

JACKOSN, Miss. (WJTV) – Secretary of State Michael Watson will honor graduates across Mississippi during a virtual commencement address via Facebook Live on Monday, May 4, at 4 p.m.

The commencement address is a part of Salute to Seniors, the Secretary of State’s Office’s digital celebration for 2020 graduates.

“I am incredibly proud of our seniors for not only achieving but excelling in the face of uncertainty,” said Secretary Watson. “Challenging circumstances surfaced, but the class of 2020 stayed focused on the end goal. I look forward to bragging on all of their accomplishments and helping them celebrate this special milestone.”