Security measures at capitol building in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What happened on capitol hill Wednesday raised concerns about security failures and what local law enforcement could have done differently.

In the wake of the capitol riots, Mississippi capitol police tell us it has adequate staffing, patrolling the capitol complex district, to make sure they are taking no chances.

Demonstrations turned violent in Washington when protestors breached the senate chambers.

12’s Thoa Ta spoke to Don Byington who is director of state capitol police in Mississippi. He has been the director for at least eight years. He said the department has upped its manpower in the last few years.

Byington, said, “Of course everybody’s on edge. I want everyone to know here at the Mississippi State capitol, we have everything under control. We’ve doubled the department two times. We have a lot of adequate security measures taken here at the state capitol, and I feel very good about what we’ve accomplished here.”

There have been a couple of rallies and protests outside of the Mississippi capitol building. Byington said he is grateful to have encountered no issues.

