JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Senator Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, is expected to visit Jackson ahead of Mississippi’s primary on March 10.

According to Sanders’ website, he is expected to attend an event at the Two Mississippi Museums on Friday, March 6. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m., and the event will start 2:30 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will also visit Jackson ahead of the primary.