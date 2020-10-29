Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith hosts campaign event in Madison as election day nears

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – COVID-19 relief was the topic of U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith’s (R-Miss.) news conference held Thursday evening in Madison. During the news conference, the senator faced tough questions about when Mississippians can receive relief and why it’s not being done yet. Her campaign ended the news conference early.

The question was, “Why haven’t Mississippians seen new relief coming from Washington?” Hyde-Smith said she voted on relief measures, but Democrats blocked bills.

Hyde-Smith said Republicans are trying to stabilize the economy. She said there could be relief after the election.

“Well, the election is Tuesday. So we’re five days out, and we tried two different times to pass a stimulus plan that was killed by the Democrats. We knew it was not going to happen before the election. Marsha and I would have been right on top of it,” said Hyde-Smith.

After the vote to confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell recessed the Senate until after the election, killing any chance or pre-election relief.

Hyde-Smith’s opponent Mike Espy (D-Miss.) began as a bus tour on Wednesday. It will wrap up Sunday in Jackson.

