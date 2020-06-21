Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorses Mike Espy for U.S. Senator

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren announced her endorsement for U.S. Senator candidate Mike Espy.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren issued the following statement via Twitter:
@MikeEspyMS will fight his heart out for the people of Mississippi with empathy and determination. I’m proud to endorse him and his historic campaign to become the state’s first Black U.S. Senator since Reconstruction.
Espy is running against Republican incumbent U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. Voting will take place in Mississippi Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
