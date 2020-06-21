Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorses Mike Espy for U.S. Senator

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren announced her endorsement for U.S. Senator candidate Mike Espy.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren issued the following statement via Twitter:

@MikeEspyMS will fight his heart out for the people of Mississippi with empathy and determination. I’m proud to endorse him and his historic campaign to become the state’s first Black U.S. Senator since Reconstruction.

Espy is running against Republican incumbent U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. Voting will take place in Mississippi Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories