Sen. Hyde-Smith meets with President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – Judge Amy Coney Barrett returned to Capitol Hill on Wednesday for a second day of meetings with Republican Senators, including U.S. Senator Cindy-Hyde Smith (R-Miss.).

Barrett is President Trump’s nominee to be Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.

Hyde-Smith released the following statement when Barrett was nominated:

President Trump has exercised his right to put forth a nominee to fill a Supreme Court vacancy. In Judge Barrett, I believe President Trump has chosen a qualified conservative jurist who, if confirmed, will bring an important perspective to the Court. I look forward to being part of her historic and important confirmation process, which will follow precedent and regular Senate order. I take my constitutional ‘advice and consent’ responsibility very seriously, and I will carefully weigh Judge Barrett’s merits and qualifications and vote accordingly. Filling a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court is a solemn process for our nation, and I hope Senate consideration of Judge Barrett will not descend into the dishonorable spectacle that Americans witnessed during the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.

Hyde-Smith is running for reelection against Democrat Mike Espy. On Wednesday, he received an endorsement from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

On August 25, Mike Espy accepted the invitation of WJTV 12 News for a televised and streamed online debate. The debate would be broadcast on stations across the state, including WJTV and WHLT. Hyde-Smith has yet to accept the debate invitation.

