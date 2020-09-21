Sen. Hyde-Smith reveals mother’s injury kept her off campaign trail

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – On Monday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) discussed the reason why she has taken a break from campaigning in recent weeks.
According to the senator, her mother had a serious accident. During the August recess, Hyde-Smith said she was with her mother in intensive care for 12 days.
“She came home from the hospital this past Friday. So you know, I was being the daughter that I needed to be during that time,” stated Hyde-Smith. “But we’ve still traveled some, and we’ve done a lot of Zoom. But we have crisscrossed over the state.”
Hyde-Smith is facing Mike Espy (D-Miss.) in the U.S. Senate race. The election will be on November 3, 2020.
WJTV 12 News extended an invitation to both campaigns for a debate. Espy accepted the invitation, and Hyde-Smith has not accepted it at this time.
