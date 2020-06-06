1  of  2
Sen. Roger Wicker shares support of protest: “We have not done better to erase the barriers of race”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) announced he stands in solidarity with those who will protest peacefully in Jackson on Saturday.

The march, organized by Black Lives Matter Mississippi, will be held in front of the Governor’s Mansion in support of equality for African Americans. The peaceful protest is in light of the death of George Floyd.

Senator Wicker said on Twitter, “I stand in solidarity with those who rally peacefully today in Jackson in support of equality and justice for all of out citizens. I share the pain of millions for the senseless killings of George Floyd and so many others. I also share their frustration that we have not done better to erase the barriers of race from our society. I am listening, and I am committed to being part of the solution.”

