Sen. Sanders endorses Mayor Lumumba for reelection

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (Vermont) announced he’s endorsed Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba for reelection.

“I’m proud to endorse Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba for reelection because he is a consistent fighter for the working families of Jackson, Mississippi. As Mayor, he has been a strong advocate for justice, progress, and equity,” said Sanders on Twitter.

The mayor said he’s grateful for Sanders’ support.

Lumumba is running against Patty Patterson and Kenneth Wilson in the Democratic primary election.

Ponto Downing and Jason Wells are running in the Republican primary election, while Shafeqah Lodree, Charlotte Reeves and Les Tannehill are running as Independents.