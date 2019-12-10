Sen. Wicker displays Petal High School Christmas ornaments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHLT) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker celebrated the start of the Christmas season. He decorated the Christmas tree in his Washington, D.C., office with ornaments created by students from Petal High School.

“For the past three years my wife, Gayle, and I have been thoroughly impressed by the talented students we meet across the state,” Wicker said. “The ornaments the students at Petal High School have created this year will help showcase our state to the many visitors who come to my Washington office this holiday season.”

The students crafted the ornaments from wood, fabric, plaster, ceramics, and 3D-printed plastics with the theme, “Telling the Story of Mississippi – From Rockets to Rock Stars and Beyond.” The ornaments depict various Mississippi music artists, products, and companies, including B.B. King, Faith Hill, Elvis Presley, Glenn Ray Tutor, Robert Johnson, Pine Sol, Barq’s Root Beer, and FedEx.

This is the third year that Wicker has asked one Mississippi school to create unique ornaments for visitors to his Washington, D.C., office to enjoy. Ornaments were provided in previous years by Clinton High School and Gulfport High School.