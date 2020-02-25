Sen. Wicker introduces resolution honoring Hiram Revels

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker introduced a resolution honoring former U.S. Senator Hiram Rhodes Revels. This month marks 150 years since Revels was sworn-in as a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. He was the first African American to serve in Congress.

“Hiram Revels was an extraordinary Mississippian and American whose legacy extends far beyond breaking the color barrier in Congress,” Wicker said. “He used his platform to fight for equality and reconciliation in a nation divided by race and the Civil War. The broad bipartisan support for this resolution demonstrates the deep respect and appreciation Americans still have for Hiram Revels’s service.”

Revels represented Mississippi in the U.S. Senate from February 25, 1870, until March 3, 1871. He served as the first president of Alcorn Agricultural and Mechanical College in Claiborne County, today’s Alcorn State University. He later taught theology at Shaw University, now known as Rust College. Revels died in 1901 and is buried in Holly Springs.