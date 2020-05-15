Sen. Wicker marks Military Appreciation Month

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released a statement Friday thanking the nation’s military members for their service.

May is National Military Appreciation Month, and Saturday, May 16, is Armed Forces Day.

The statement, as delivered:

Hello, I’m United States Senator Roger Wicker.

As a veteran, as the son of a World War II veteran, and the father of an Air Force officer, I understand the sacrifices our military men and women make in service to our country.

Each year in the month of May, we honor these contributions by celebrating National Military Appreciation Month.

This year is no different.

The strength of our military has shown through the darkness of the coronavirus pandemic – with many of our service members going to extraordinary lengths to keep us safe.

Thousands of hospital beds have been built in record time. Necessary supplies are being delivered to the front lines.

All while thousands of service members endure extended time away from their friends and families to ensure our armed forces remain ready for any challenge.

So this month, I encourage all Americans to take time and thank a service member.

They continue to protect us – the land of the free and the home of the brave.