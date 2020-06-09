Sen. Wicker supports Yazoo Pumps proposal

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., submitted a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers detailing his support for the Yazoo backwater pumps. The letter is in response to a recently published “Notice of Intent” from the Corps that it would be preparing a “Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement” (SEIS) for the Yazoo Area Pump Project and is accepting public comments on the proposal through June 15.

“Repeated, damaging backwater floods over the past decade have harmed the people, economy, and environment of the South Mississippi Delta. I encourage USACE, as well as its agency partners such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), to advance this proposal to provide long overdue flood control for the Mississippi Delta,” Wicker wrote.

“The lack of a pumping feature is devastating to the region’s residents. The Yazoo Backwater residents are resilient and have endured great difficulties to preserve their way of life and to live in their homes. The stories of courage and heroism in the face of the backwater flooding are inspiring, but these are preventable tragedies.”

Mississippi Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson also encouraged the public to comment on the project. Click here to learn how to submit a public comment.

LATEST STORIES: