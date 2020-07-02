Senate committee confirms Anderson as MDHS Executive Director

Robert G. “Bob” Anderson, Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, appears before the Senate’s Public Health and Welfare Committee where he was unanimously confirmed today. The confirmation will now go before the full Senate.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Senate’s Public Health and Welfare Committee, chaired by Senator Hob Bryan, unanimously confirmed Robert G. “Bob” Anderson as Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services today. The confirmation will now go before the full Senate.

Anderson has been serving as Executive Director since being appointed to the post by Governor Tate Reeves on March 4, 2020.

“I’m proud and humbled to have been confirmed to lead such an important agency, committed to serving the most vulnerable in Mississippi,” Anderson said. “I appreciate the trust Gov. Reeves, Sen. Bryan and his committee have bestowed on me, and I will work diligently to provide assistance to children and families who need it.”

According to MDHS, as executive director, Anderson oversees an agency responsible for providing a wide range of public assistance to children and families throughout Mississippi. Under his leadership, agency staff helps Mississippians move from a state of crisis to self-sufficiency through targeted state assistance programs. This assistance makes a profound difference to these families and improves the quality of life within the state. With more than $1 billion in economic contributions per year, MDHS is one of the largest economic drivers in the state.

Before his appointment at MDHS, Mr. Anderson served as the Director of the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and prior to that as Chief Integrity Officer for the Mississippi Division of Medicaid, where he supervised the Office of Program Integrity, the Compliance Office, the Office of Administrative Appeals and the Office of Third Party Recovery.

He formerly served as a Special Assistant Attorney General with the Public Integrity Division of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, where he prosecuted white collar crime and public corruption matters including insurance fraud matters. He has over 20 years of experience in the federal sector, mostly as an Assistant United States Attorney prosecuting health care fraud and other significant white collar crime cases while also litigating False Claims Act health care fraud cases.

