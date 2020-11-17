WASHINGTON (WJTV) – The U.S. Senate confirmed Mississippi’s first Solicitor General Kristi Johnson to become a federal judge for the state’s Southern District. The United States Southern District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi is in the Fifth Circuit.
Johnson becomes the first female federal judge for the state’s Southern District. She was nominated by President Donald Trump for a lifetime appointment.
The U.S. Senate confirmed Johnson by a vote of 53-43.
LATEST STORIES:
- Egg Bowl tickets now on sale
- Senate confirms first female federal judge for Mississippi’s Southern District
- Mississippi Choctaws receive license to assist in broadband access for Tribe
- Hurricane Iota roars onto Nicaragua as 2nd blow in 2 weeks
- MDOT encourages Mississippians to drive safely during Thanksgiving