Senate confirms first female federal judge for Mississippi’s Southern District

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – The U.S. Senate confirmed Mississippi’s first Solicitor General Kristi Johnson to become a federal judge for the state’s Southern District. The United States Southern District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi is in the Fifth Circuit.

Johnson becomes the first female federal judge for the state’s Southern District. She was nominated by President Donald Trump for a lifetime appointment.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Johnson by a vote of 53-43.

This is a significant day for MS as Kristi makes history for the second time. I am proud to have appointed Kristi Johnson as our first Solicitor General. I am confident she will represent MS well in her new role as our first female federal judge for the Southern District. pic.twitter.com/E99R0rmftw — Lynn Fitch (@LynnFitchAG) November 17, 2020

