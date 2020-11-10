Senate Education Committee hears proposals of year-round school schedules for all of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the year 2020 comes to a close, discussions on how to make up lost time from the pandemic are revolving around year-long school schedules.

The Senate Education Committee met with Superintendents and the public about the idea of going statewide.

One of the guest speakers was Dr. Lee Childress of Corinth Schools since they already operate on what they like to call a modified calendar which spaces out the school year in all 12 months.

Not including holidays Corinth School District begins a new school year on July 27th and will go for 45 weekdays before taking a 15-day break in between each cycle.

“We’re going to make sure we have a full range of activities going on,” Dr. Childress told the committee. “We’re going to focus on reading, we’re going to focus on mathematics, we’re going to focus on writing. But at the same time, we’re going to have art activities, we’re going to have music activities.”

For them, the idea was drawn up and supported by teachers plus parents who saw this as a better schedule to keep kids learning at a smart pace while enjoying the experience.

“This enables in some cases with teachers and students if they choose to have time to recharge,” Dr. Childress added. “It sometimes motivates them to come back with more enthusiasm.”

Since these rules were adopted enrollment in the district has increased and most on the Senate Committee approved the ideas of Corinth.

“You’re going to have increased costs because you’re going to have costs that you’re going to have to recoup of increased personal cost,” Dr. Childress said. “In the neighborhood of 115-125,000 in personal cost, you know your building cost, your transportation cost.”

Gulfport School District plans to adopt a similar schedule next year. Other Superintendents who spoke showing a year-round schedule would benefit families who struggle with finances by keeping kids occupied in school.

There’s no set vote date yet on if a statewide year-round schedule would be approved by the committee and chambers. For the full hearing click here.