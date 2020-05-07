Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith to give donations from Nancy New to charity

UPDATE: Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith’s campaign manager Justin Braswell gave an update:

“Our records show Nancy New only gave once for $2,500 in 2018. So our charitable donation will be for $2,500.”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)–NFL legend Brett Favre returning half a million dollars in TANF funds. ​

​U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith received money. The campaign will be giving it to charity.​

​​Democrat Mike Espy who is running against Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith ​

said Wednesday morning Hyde-Smith should return campaign contributions from a main player in the embezzlement scheme. ​

Espy released a statement calling for Hyde-Smith to return $3,500 in campaign contributions from Nancy New who is charged in the welfare embezzlement scandal. ​Hyde-Smith’s campaign manager says the campaign will be giving the money to the Mississippi Food Network. ​

“I called on her to show accountability so she is responding, but it took someone ​like me to call her out which I’m going to continue to do because there’s more there,” said Espy. ​

An audit by Shad White’s office shows $94 million of the welfare grant money from the Mississippi Department of Human Services was funneled into the Mississippi Community Education Center and the Family Resource Center. Nancy New headed up MCEC. Auditors said the money was either misspent or questioned the spending. ​

Brett Favre has paid back $500,000 in TANF funds. He originally received the money through MCEC.

“That’s good,” said Espy. “From the news reports I read he accepted $1.1 million for speeches he never gave.”​

Epsy says he checked his records and he doesn’t have any connection to the scheme. ​

“We’ll I know nobody from that side who embezzled TANF money gave to us,” said Espy. “I know that. I’m proud of the $10,000 plus dollars ​given to us since January. I don’t see any problems as far as my reports are concerned.” ​

Espy wants federal oversight of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program in Mississippi. ​ He has been calling on the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services for an investigation.​

The inspector general’s office says it can neither confirm nor deny investigations whether they’re planned or happening now. ​