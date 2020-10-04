Senator Roger Wicker pictured without wearing mask on flight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) came under fire on Friday after a photo surfaced on Twitter showing him on an airplane without a mask.

According to Wicker’s camp, the photo was just a simple misunderstanding.

Wicker’s Communications Director said Senator Wicker removed his mask to eat a snack and forgot to put it back on. After being reminded by a flight attendant, he placed the mask back on for the rest of the flight.

Senator Wicker did not attend the Rose Garden event last Saturday and did not come in contact with any individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to his team.

“Senator Wicker lowered his face mask to eat a snack and forgot to put it back up. When he was reminded by a flight attendant, he put the mask back up. He did not attend any recent events at the White House and has not been in contact with any of the individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.” Rick VanMeter, Senator Roger Wicker’s Communications Director

I’ve seen enough Republican senators test positive to tweet this photo. @SenatorWicker — because you refused to wear a mask on our @Delta flight last night, please let your fellow passengers know your status once you’ve been tested. pic.twitter.com/j2TW6g1gwO — Matt Harringer (@MattHarringer) October 3, 2020

LATEST STORIES: