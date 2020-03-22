Senator Romney ordered to self-quarantine after coming into contact with Kentucky Senator who tested positive for COVID-19

BOONE, N.C. (CNN/WTVD) -- A nurse from North Carolina volunteering in Italy has a warning for Americans who might be taking the coronavirus pandemic lightly.

"Really, we don't want to see what's happening here, happening in the United States," said nurse Kelly Sites. "It can happen and it can happen quickly. It literally was three weeks before Italy, from day one to where we're at now has been about 3.5 weeks -- and happened very fast and it multiplied. The restrictions are placed on the United States aren't for panic or hysteria, it's a public health strategy."