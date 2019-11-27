Senator Wicker rings bell for Salvation Army at McDade’s

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- U.S. Senator Roger Wicker served as the Salvation Army bell ringer at McDade’s in Jackson Wednesday afternoon.

Wicker was accompained by his wife, granddaughters and grandson encouraging others to donate to those in need this holiday season.

“It’s so rewarding and it’s so great to see a cross-section come by and put a little folding money inside. It doesn’t matter really weather you’re rich or struggling, people want to give to someone in need during the Christmas time, and the day before Thanksgiving is a great day to be here,” said Wicker.

Salvation Army is a nonprofit organization that focuses on helping needy families by providing free meals, shelter, clothes and other components that families may need.

The organization helps nearly 2.3 million people across the country every year.