Senator Wicker to advocate for Yazoo Backwater Pump Project in hearing

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said he will advocate for the Yazoo Backwater Pump Project before the U.S. Senate on Thursday, July 22.

In his opening remarks to the subcommittee, the senator is expected to highlight the repeated flooding in the South Mississippi Delta that has resulted from a decades long delay in the completion of the Yazoo Backwater Pumps Project.

In 2019, more than 500,000 acres were flooded for several months, which damaged homes, roads, farms, businesses, and wildlife management areas.

In an updated supplemental environmental impact statement, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the repeated flooding caused hardships and economic losses in the Delta. They said completion of the pumps would benefit low-income and minority populations in the region.