Senior citizens receive water donations at Cade Courtyard in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Water maybe returning to homes, but it still needs to be boiled. That’s why water distributions are still taking place to help Jackson neighbors. One Jackson senior apartment complex received nearly two dozen pallets of water Friday morning.

300 boxes of water were delivered to seniors at Cade Courtyard Senior Apartments.

Irene Williams said she is grateful for the support for the community as Jackson heads into its fourth week without safe drinking water coming out of faucets for some.

“Another group came and brought us food and water. They were so wonderful. I can’t begin to tell the Lord ‘thank you.’ I don’t know how to be so thankful and grateful,” said Irene.

Jackson mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba helped pass out the water to the seniors.