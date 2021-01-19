Seniors at Castlewoods Place receive COVID-19 vaccines

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Weeks after the coronavirus arrived in Mississippi, seniors at some local extended care facilities are just now getting their shots.

In Brandon, the assisted living facility, Castlewoods Place, received the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday. CVS administered the vaccine. The partnership with CVS allows the Pfizer vaccine to be stored at the proper ultracold temperatures at the pharmacy.

People who live and work at Castlewoods hope the vaccine will keep them safe. One man who received his shot hopes it will allow him to get out and about.

Jim Keel said, “It means a whole lot to me… to me it means freedom. Pretty soon, maybe freedom to get out of jail here, that’s the main thing if we can get everybody well enough to go out to the store, or be with family.”

At least 10 out of 50 staff at Castlewoods Place in received the shot.