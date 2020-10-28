Seniors can apply for Medicare plan until December 7

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Medicare Open Enrollment is available for seniors, 65 and older, until December 7, 2020. Health insurance agents said now is the time for seniors to consider a plan that’s right for them.

Seniors are among the most at risk for the coronavirus. Agents with Cigna Health Plan in Ridgeland said seniors have the option to make changes, while practicing social distancing.

Health officials said seniors need to find the plan best suited for their needs.

The plans will take effect January 1, 2021. Applications need to be in by December 7, 2020, at midnight.

