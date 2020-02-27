Sentencing phase continues in Godbolt trial

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV/AP) – Jurors convened for day two of the sentencing phase of the trial against Willie Cory Godbolt in Pike County. He was convicted of killing eight people in Lincoln County in May 2017.

Godbolt gave a closing statement on Thursday, asking jurors not to sentence him to death. He said he had prayed to be a better man, but the devil was not going to let that happen.

He said that before the shootings, he thought his daughter was in danger from a relative. That caused a woman in the courtroom to yell at Godbolt to shut up.

The judge stopped court, and some people were led outside. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, while the defense is seeking life in prison.